So I have been working on Miegakure for a long time now, and I have created and accumulated many cool 4D things of all sorts. I think it's about time that I share some of them, so...
Surprise! Today I am releasing something!
The History of 4D Toys
Near the very beginning of Miegakure's development, someone joked I should do a “4D physics engine.” Then a year or so later I had gathered enough knowledge (especially in geometric algebra) that it was a possibility. So I made one for fun, and kept working on it on the side. It evolved into a 4D physics-based toy box that you can get right now, for iOS (Multitouch & Accelerometer) and Steam (both VR (Vive) and Mouse/Keyboard).
Basically it turns out the rules of how objects bounce, slide, fall, spin and roll around can be generalized to any number of dimensions, and this toy lets you experience what that would look like.
My initial goal in making this was to have a ton of fun inventing the math for it. At first I was skeptical it was going to be possible at all, but in the end the mathematics fit together so well.
I was only planning to use 4D physics a little bit for Miegakure as a purely aesthetic component, since dynamic physics is a bit too unpredictable to make good puzzles with. But then I started thinking about making a stand-alone iOS toy to play with 4D objects, to take full advantage of the physics. At first it was very simple and based around the idea that in 4D you can have interesting new dice shapes like a perfectly symmetrical 600-sided die, or a 4D hypercube die with 8 faces (each of them a cube). But I kept adding new shapes like hyperspheres, etc... and it got out of hand, so the dice theme didn't fit anymore, and I named it simply “4D Toys.”
More details about the design of 4D Toys
Undirected 4D Play
4D Toys doesn't take you through carefully-constructed successively harder challenges the way Miegakure does. It's just 4D shapes, as if you were a very young kid again and given a box of wooden toys. Since the toys are 4D, that's sort of true: you have no experience playing with 4D shapes.
Play is undirected and we don't expect a child to come up with verbal realizations of what they are doing. They can learn about making stacks, and gravity, and fitting shapes into holes, and that could form the foundation for future, verbal, learning. Alternatively, one can just look at how pretty it is, like the waves rolling down the ocean, or the intricate swirling patterns in a fire.
It's so exciting to me to see a pile of hypercubes or a rolling 120-cell. Most representations of a fourth dimension are so abstract (a spinning bundle of lines) and my work has been to get away from that. It's the first time anyone has seen these objects as physical objects that bounce and roll and can be grabbed!
Side project
4D Toys was a very fun side project. It uses the same engine as Miegakure, and many improvements I made to it have hugely benefited Miegakure. For example, I built a lot of the complex 4D collision detection code used in Miegakure for 4D Toys. I also came up with many ideas for Miegakure levels and scenes while playing with 4D Toys.
Designing how to present 4D Toys
After I made it, I had to come up with a metaphor for what it was. Miegakure players know it is a puzzle-platforming game, so if they've played one before it sets a frame for the interaction, and the game can spend less time explaining everything and focus on the new stuff. They know how the game teaches things.
But 4D toys cannot rely on this well-known format. My goal was to strongly imply that it is not supposed to teach you in the way a puzzle-platformer like Miegakure does, but instead that it may only teach in an intuitive way. I came up with the idea of a box of toys, so the “menu” could be toys laid out on the floor, and you pick one and play with it, then come back to the menu.
However unlike a real toy box I have to first teach players how to manipulate the shapes a little bit. So I made a short tutorial that you have to play initially. The only thing that players really need to know besides the basic interactions is how to get back to the 4D shapes if they loose them into the fourth dimension. It's fascinating to me that the tutorial teaches exactly that, even if a player has no idea what they are doing. Once the tutorial is complete almost all the shapes are available to play with.
I also wanted to explain, non-verbally, this idea of a 4D toy box, so we also put a small comic strip that shows how someone might end up with such a toy box. I like how subtly this idea is communicated. By the way, Kellan Jett (who is doing concept art for Miegakure) did the amazing art for it.
(By the way, for the VR version it is recommended to be on floor when playing!)
Adding an optional verbal explanation
I wanted to stop there and just give out a mysterious box of toys with barely any instructions, but playtesting revealed that some people really wanted to know more about how the shapes and how the fourth dimension worked and what they were seeing.
I think that while kids are fine playing with toys without fully understanding them, as we get old enough we start to ask “why?” when we discover something new... and as much as I like non-verbal learning, I didn't want to leave these “why?” questions hanging in the air. If I manage to make you interested, why wouldn't I try to answer these questions if I can? So I decided to add an optional interactive “Interactive Explanation” that takes you step by step through what the fourth dimension is, how a 2D being would experience the third dimension, and by analogy how a 3D being would experience the fourth dimension. This provides the beginning of an answer, and the toys become even more beautiful if you understand just a tiny bit more. There are also optional questions marks in certain scenes you can click on to get more info.
The interactive explanation could stand and be interesting on its own. It is very verbal, as opposed to the toy itself, which is totally non-verbal and freeform. While I wanted to get away from verbal learning because it is so often done poorly and takes you away from the experience, it is interesting to think about when verbal communication is appropriate and when it isn't. In this case I think it is good that the explanation stands next to the experience itself and can be ignored. Interestingly, Miegakure sits sort of in-between these two extremes: it is goal-oriented and directed and has words, but it very intentionally never verbally teaches you about the fourth dimension or how to solve its puzzles.
Interaction method
Like I mentioned before, a problem that comes up when you are a 3D being playing with 4D toys is that they tend to disappear into the fourth dimension. A friend intuitively suggested a scrollbar to move along the 4D, and that seemed like the simplest way to solve the problem. Also this way we can display the extent of each shape in the fourth dimension and that allows players to very quickly find shapes when they lose them. Note that this is different from Miegakure's mechanic of rotating the player's slice. Miegakure's rotation mechanic is necessary since the avatar would hit invisible walls if they could move in a direction they can't see: 4D Toys does not have this problem since there is no physical avatar. Aside from the fact that both Miegakure and 4D Toys are 4D, the experience of playing each is completely different and complementary!
Final words
I am excited to release something, anything (!) and see how it goes and learn from the process. While I plan to add things to it when I feel like it, my focus is on Miegakure's development. Please enjoy!
Out of curiosity, have you ever read "Mimsy were the Borogoves", a science fiction short story from 1943? You've managed to build the wire maze from that story here. Also, could you consider publishing this for the Windows store? Playing this in Windows Holographic would be amazing.
If you buy it you might find out that I have read it.
Gah! Vive only? Is there any hope for Oculus or OSVR support? I would LOVE to mess around with this, but I have an Oculus Rift.
If it's too much trouble, don't worry; I'd still like for you to focus most of your time on Miegakure. However, if it's a simple little add-a-few-calls and boom, that would be awesome.
The Vive's API is called SteamVR. Oculus has 100% support for SteamVR applications. Probably it will just work.
I wonder what the purpose of having separate "Vive" and "Oculus" icons in the Steam store then? because they do, and many games have both the Vive and Oculus logo's but 4D toys only has the Vive logo.
Great!
Is it possible to spawn-in various shapes and fixed platforms, like in Phun and other games? Or it's fixed demo rooms? I'm sure it will extend it's playability if it's available.
Not right now. We'll see.
Looks very cool -- it'd be great (code and your time permitting) to get it on Android (+Daydream) too...
Can I play with it on Steam without Vive?
You now can!
Happy Dance!
Oh man, I so want that! But, now this choice becomes harder: Do I save up and buy Nintendo Switch, or a Vive... [Insert Concerned SpongeBob Meme here]
I'm closer to wanting to buy a Vive than I am to an Ipad/Iphone.... decisions decisions...
heck I want to buy it on steam just to show my support! Are you planning on an Android, or a non motion controlled PC release?
Thinking about it now...
Wanted to write the same thing -- absolutely would buy on Android.
Perhaps do a short survey to check whether it's worth it to port it?
1) Get back to work on Miegakure and stop spending time on other projects!
Kidding, of course. This looks awesome, and I'm excited to try both.
2) Any plans on releasing an Android version? As awesome as this looks, I'm unwilling+unable to buy a new device for it. 🙁
Very interesting and highly appealing.
I have made a 4D renderer which uses ray tracing, but I can't wrap my head around how one would approach 4D rendering using rasterization. Do you compute 4d line intersections with the visible 3d subspace and then render the connected intersections?
Would you recommend any literature for this?
Thank you
There is an entire video on this here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZp0ETdD37E
This is amazing! Bought it on iOS and played for an hour. Now I keep expecting real things to roll into the 4th dimension when I let go of them.
Will the cool, complex objects in this like the duocylinder and the "tiger" be in Miegakure?
Also, will there ever be a "rotate" function in 4d toys like there is in Miegakure?
YES
Excellent work.
Question: how do you deal with the question of angular momentum?
I looked at this and got stuck by the lack of a cross-product in 4D.
In 4D, the cross product is replaced with a similar construct that creates vectors orthagonal to others.
In 2D, you need one vector to specify a unique orthagonal vector. (Cross2D(vec) -> vec)
In 3D, you need more than one vector to specify a unique orthagonal vector (that is orthagonal to both). (Cross3D(vec, vec) -> vec)
In 4D, you just use one more and it's unique again. I don't know the mathematics of angular momentum in 4D, but it probably isn't that hard to generalize to 4D. (Cross4D(vec, vec, vec) -> vec)
Marc will probably be able to follow this up in more detail than I can, my first exposure to 4D was through Miegakure.
Thanks for making this! It currently doesn't work on Plus-sized iOS devices. As documented here, https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14472415 the graphics and hitboxes go out of sync, making it basically unplayable. Please fix! :thanks:
Am aware and fixing now!
What would you suggest as the best approach to learning geometric algebra? I was linked an article about it recently and it sounds fascinating, but I'm not too sure how to start and what resources are available+good. 4D toys looks awesome!
Get this book, it is great: http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1453854932/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=miegakure-20&linkCode=as2&camp=1789&creative=9325&creativeASIN=1453854932
The app crashes on my iOS 8 device because of a call to -[UITraitCollection forceTouchCapability], which is only available on iOS 9. Could you make sure you're using only APIs available on iOS 8 or update the version requirements in the store? Thanks!
Thanks for reporting this! Will be fixed tomorrow.
Something that might be interesting to add would be some kind of "onion skinning" (like in 2d animation) so you can see a little bit of hazy depth in the fourth dimension rather than just getting a crisp 3d slice.
second that